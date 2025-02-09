4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) has reported encouraging preliminary interim results from its Phase 2b clinical trial, PRISM, focusing on 4D-150 for a broad spectrum of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The trial has yielded significant findings regarding the sustainment of aflibercept expression, observed over a period extending to two years.

The administration of 3E10 vg per eye resulted in a substantial 83% decrease in the need for injections compared to the expected administration schedule of on-label aflibercept 2 mg every eight weeks. Impressively, 70% of participants required only 0 to 1 additional injection over the year, with 57% maintaining an injection-free status throughout the entire 52-week duration.

Among the subgroup of recently diagnosed patients—demographically similar to those in the forthcoming Phase 3 trials, 4FRONT-1 and 4FRONT-2—87% needed at most 1 additional injection, and 80% did not require any injections during the 52-week period.

The sustained and consistent expression of aflibercept was evident across all cohorts administered with 3E10 vg/eye in the PRISM trial, and follow-up has demonstrated drug tolerability with monitoring continuing for up to three years.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com