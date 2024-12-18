Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release Of New Children’s Book / Guidebook ABC’S IN NYC

ABC’s of NYC cover

Charleston, SC, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If you’re a parent traveling to NYC with children—or a local eager to rediscover the magic of your city—ABC’s in NYC offers an unforgettable journey through the Big Apple, tailored for families.

Written by the matriarch of a dynamic family of seven, Tracy, her husband Pete, and their five kids (one teen and four in elementary school) know firsthand how to make New York City an enriching experience for children, because they live in the heart of Manhattan!

“As a parent of five and a lifelong New Yorker, I’ve seen the joy and wonder that our city can bring to families,” said the author, Tracy Caliendo. “I wrote ABC’s of NYC to guide you and your kids to the most important sights, blending fun with history,” Tracy explains.

ABC’s in NYC spotlights 26 unique sites that capture the essence of the city. From learning about Madison Square Garden and the original Shake Shack to honoring the One World Observatory/Freedom Tower, this book offers an engaging way to introduce children to the City’s rich stories and culture.

ABC's in NYC is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

Instagram: @almostTripletsNYC

About the Author:

Tracy and Pete are a resilient couple from Manhattan with an inspiring family story. After navigating IVF, surrogacy, and a high-risk pregnancy, they happily welcomed four children within 13 months, two of whom were born via surrogacy. Balancing demanding careers while raising five kids in New York City, their journey reflects a heartfelt gratitude for the gift of a large family. Pete, a passionate fan of the NY Rangers, Giants, Mets, and Knicks, adds a vibrant dynamic to the household. Their oldest son, Hunter, manages his four adoring younger siblings like a pro, effortlessly stepping into his role as their big brother. Through Tracy’s social media handle, @almosttripletsnyc, they share their experiences, highlighting the joys and challenges of parenting in a bustling city—resonating with anyone considering family expansion. They co-authored this book to share their NYC adventures and guide other families to the best spots to explore together.

