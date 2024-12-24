NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artiﬁcial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that His Highness Shaikh Humaid Abdulla Rashed Ahmed Almualla, a prominent member of the United Arab Emirates royal family, has oﬃcially joined the company as an independent director of the Company’s board of directors. This appointment not only introduces strong leadership to Color Star but also strengthens the company’s ties with the Middle East, particularly the UAE.

His Highness Shaikh Humaid Abdulla Rashed Ahmed Almualla is a distinguished ﬁgure in UAE politics, wielding considerable inﬂuence in the Al Mualla region. As a core member of the ruling family of the Umm Al-Quwain Emirate, he plays a vital role on the UAE’s political stage. Born in Ajman, the nation’s capital, His Highness Shaikh Humaid is also the nephew of the current UAE President, a connection that underscores his esteemed reputation both domestically and internationally.

The Al Mualla family, one of the oldest royal lineages in the Middle East, has historically governed the Umm Al-Quwain Emirate.

In June 2023, His Highness Shaikh Humaid spearheaded the launch of the UAE Royal HH Investment Fund, a venture that garnered enthusiastic support from royal families and government oﬃcials in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar. Beyond his ﬁnancial achievements,

His Highness Shaikh Humaid’s appointment as an independent director on Color Star’s board of directors brings fresh perspectives and strategic insights to the company.

Having a member of the UAE royal family join Color Star is expected to unlock new investment opportunities and project support, accelerating Color Star’s continuous planned investment and innovation in AI entertainment and related technologies. Leveraging these resources, Color Star aims to develop cutting-edge technologies and deliver richer, more innovative entertainment experiences to global audiences. His Highness Shaikh Humaid ’s extensive network will undoubtedly energize Color Star’s globalization strategy, paving the way for even greater success on the international stage.

