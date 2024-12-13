Charity-run market at Evergreen Brick Works showcases artisan and vintage goods, local food vendors and festive activities for all ages

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This holiday season, what are you really hungry for? It’s that time of year when we are inundated by an endless chorus of ads encouraging us to buy, buy, buy. But for people looking to spend less, connect more, and reduce their ecological footprint, Evergreen’s Winter Market provides a fun and meaningful alternative.

Open every Sunday until Christmas at Evergreen Brick Works, a former industrial brick factory turned sustainable community hub, the Market features over 50 local vendors from the Ontario Artisan and Vintage Market, offering unique, handmade, and vintage items from jewelry and cozy sweaters to candles and records.

It’s also a moment for new experiences.

Connection over Consumption

“This event is more than just a way to buy meaningful gifts, it’s a place to make memories and build connections,” says Meghan Brazil, Director of Events and Public Programming at Evergreen. “As a charity that is dedicated to transforming public places in cities that are good for people and the planet, this Market is an opportunity to showcase this magic.”

Visitors can enjoy fireside beverages and s’mores in a wintery outdoor lounge accompanied by live music and plenty of photo opportunities. They can also warm up inside and take part in workshops like wreath-making and lantern-making, drop-in activities like cookie and ornament decorating, or get transported to magical winter landscapes in the immersive holiday light experience.

Between crafting and shopping, visitors can enjoy delicious food from a wide variety of cuisines, including artisanal pastries at Tito Toronto, Cuban sandwiches at Tropical South, pupusas at Salvadorian Enterprises, and many more.

Community and Environmental Benefits

Evergreen’s Winter Market is also a uniquely sustainable community event. Free, reusable dishware is provided at all food stalls courtesy of Muuse, which prevents waste typically produced from single-use plastic. In addition, the off cuts from the Christmas trees sold on site are reused in the wreath making and ornament decorating activities.



As the fashion industry alone is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions, shopping for vintage items sold by vendors at the Market is also a great way to reduce your climate change impact.

“Evergreen Brick Works is a place of hope and possibility,” says Jen Angel, CEO of Evergreen. “Events that we host here like the Winter Market showcase the incredible benefits that great public spaces bring to cities: they support local businesses, build community, and reduce environmental impact.”

Entry to the Winter Market is pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $5 per person. All proceeds go towards supporting Evergreen, the national charity that supports sustainable and inclusive public spaces, including Evergreen Brick Works.

The Winter Magic Continues in 2025

Beyond the Winter Market, Evergreen Brick Works offers plenty of opportunities to get outside, be with other people and stay active this winter.



Their Saturday Farmers Market, the largest in Toronto, is open year-round and migrates indoors for the colder months. The Market features over 100 local vendors throughout the year including farmers, prepared food purveyors and artisans. Come for the food and stay for the live music, public tours of the site and beautiful winter trails.

Since it opened in 2010, Evergreen Brick Works has hosted skating on site. This winter is no different. Once the mercury drops, Koerner Gardens is transformed into a picturesque, tree-filled skating rink that is available for free public skates, skating lessons, and nighttime fun.

Starting January 11, DJ Skate Nights will be returning at the Brick Works every Saturday night until the end of February. Visitors can enjoy warm food and drinks, s’mores around the campfire, and amazing music in the outdoor skating area.

No matter the weather, public spaces like Evergreen Brick Works are here to bring people together and allow us to focus on what matters most.

“The most important ingredient to great public spaces? You! See you there,” says Angel.

