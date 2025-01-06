A2MAC1 Selects Microsoft Azure as its Preferred Cloud Platform and Launches its Cost and Sustainability Suite in the Azure Marketplace.

A2MAC1 Eurl today announced its collaboration with Microsoft. This collaboration supports the automotive transformation via cloud-based solutions that automate and integrate benchmarking and cost-value engineering processes. The first offering now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is A2MAC1’s brand-new Cost & Sustainability Suite (CSS). CSS is leveraging A2MAC1s renowned benchmarking platform and enables faster innovation through competitive transparency and insights, covering 90% of the global vehicle market. “A2MAC1’s Costing & Sustainability Solution will enable customers to further accelerate their vehicle development cycle, save cost and optimize their carbon footprint through an integrated experience powered by Azure”, says Arno Zinke, A2MAC1’s Chief Technology and Product Officer.

A2MAC1 and Microsoft technology and expertise make for a robust solution for cost and carbon engineering and benchmarking for the automotive industry. At the core of the solution are Azure and A2MAC1 Cost and Sustainability Calculator and A2MAC1’s Automotive cost, CO2 and material data libraries. The solution will provide customers with early-stage directional cost and CO2 analysis to facilitate smarter make or buy decisions by comparing their own designs against key competitors. Thanks to A2MAC1’s Cost and Sustainability Library OEMs can quickly identify relevant suppliers that match their cost, CO2 and performance targets.

“Shifting Left” by making critical design and budget decisions earlier in the product lifecycle reduces development costs and mitigates risks in later stages. Cross-team collaboration enhances agility and transparency. The new Cost and Sustainability Suite supports early-stage “what-if” scenarios driven by industry data and enables seamless sharing and collaboration on cost and benchmarking targets. With Azure Front Door, users benefit from fast and secure global access to A2MAC1’s cloud tools, while App Services and Functions deliver scalable, serverless solutions for real-time analytics and automation. Azure SQL Managed Instance and Azure SQL Database provide a reliable backbone for managing extensive cost and sustainability data, complemented by App Insights, which ensures peak performance through real-time monitoring. Meanwhile, Elastic Cloud ensures businesses can scale resources rapidly to meet evolving demands, while Azure Data Factory version 2 (v2) enables seamless integration with enterprise systems and Azure Fluid Relay underpins the infrastructure for real-time collaboration

A2MAC1 and Microsoft will continue to pursue joint customer opportunities in the automotive industry focusing on delivering differentiated value to OEM’s and Supplier. A2MAC1’s trusted expertise has been key in supporting the development of next-generation vehicles, earning recognition as the “gold standard in the automotive industry”, says Arno Zinke. Known for internationally recognized insights, A2MAC1 provided detailed cost breakdowns and comparative analyses that enabled a leading carmaker to achieve significant advancements in their drive technology.

Through A2MAC1’s analysis, the carmaker’s models were shown to outperform key competitors, being more affordable than two out of three rivals, delivering nearly twice the power, weighing 20% less than the main competitor, and achieving an impressive 8.8 HP/kg, far surpassing the second-best at just 3.5 HP/kg. These results highlight A2MAC1’s critical role in driving efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage in the automotive sector.

“This collaboration builds on Microsoft’s expertise in cloud and AI as well as A2MAC1’s leadership position in automotive benchmarking, insights, product design and sustainable cost-value engineering” said Patrick Katenkamp, CEO, A2MAC1. “This is exactly the capabilities customers need to ‘decode the future’ and successfully compete during times of rapid change.”

“We are pleased that Microsoft Azure is A2MAC1’s preferred cloud platform and that both solutions are available in the Azure Marketplace,” said Dayan Rodriquez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing & Mobility, Microsoft. “Combining A2MAC1’s platform with the speed, scalability, and intelligence of Azure will enable customers to accelerate industrial innovation.”

About A2MAC1

A2MAC1 helps its clients engineer better vehicles, faster and with more confidence. A2MAC1’s mission is to empower businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth through a unique blend of technical insights, competitive analysis, trend forecasting and integrated solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of the automotive industry.

With a global presence and a reputation for excellence, A2MAC1 is the trusted partner for companies looking to stay ahead in a rapidly changing industry.

