AB Panevėžio statybos trestas signed almost a 14 million EUR (VAT included) contract with JPackaging, a company of the asset management group TMV Capital, for the construction of a wooden pallet and pallet edging factory in Šeduva Industrial Park, Radviliškis district.
A one-story building with a mezzanine will be built on a 21-hectare plot, the total area of which will be almost 11 thousand sq. m, of which more than 9.7 thousand sq. m are designed for manufacturing purposes. The works are to be completed by the end of November this year.
In addition to the factory, storage areas, access roads, a parking lot, outdoor engineering networks, and auxiliary facilities are also planned to be installed.
The project in Šeduva is included in the list of major projects and is considered a project of national importance.
More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360
