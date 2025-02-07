AB Panevėžio statybos trestas signed almost a 14 million EUR (VAT included) contract with JPackaging, a company of the asset management group TMV Capital, for the construction of a wooden pallet and pallet edging factory in Šeduva Industrial Park, Radviliškis district.

A one-story building with a mezzanine will be built on a 21-hectare plot, the total area of ​​which will be almost 11 thousand sq. m, of which more than 9.7 thousand sq. m are designed for manufacturing purposes. The works are to be completed by the end of November this year.

In addition to the factory, storage areas, access roads, a parking lot, outdoor engineering networks, and auxiliary facilities are also planned to be installed.

The project in Šeduva is included in the list of major projects and is considered a project of national importance.

