AbbVie (ABBV) has released updated findings from its Phase 1b/2 EPCORE NHL-2 trial, which is examining the efficacy of the investigational fixed-duration treatment, epcoritamab. This CD3xCD20 bispecific T-cell-engaging antibody is administered subcutaneously, in conjunction with the medications lenalidomide and rituximab (R2), targeting adult patients suffering from relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL).

In this study, involving 111 patients monitored for over two years, the overall response rate (ORR) reached 96%, with a complete response (CR) rate of 87%.

AbbVie emphasized that these results underscore the potential of epcoritamab as a promising therapeutic option for patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The combination of epcoritamab with the established therapy regimen of lenalidomide and rituximab (R2) might offer a robust and enduring treatment alternative.

The company expressed optimism about these findings as they continue to assess the potential of epcoritamab in combination with R2 in an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial. They aim to solidify epcoritamab’s role as a fundamental therapy for B-cell malignancies.

Follicular lymphoma is typically a slow-growing type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), originating from B-lymphocytes. It ranks as the second most prevalent form of NHL, comprising 20-30% of all cases.

In the United States, approximately 15,000 people are diagnosed with FL annually. The disease is deemed incurable with existing standard-of-care therapies, leading to frequent relapses. With each recurrence, the remission phase shortens, and time to the next treatment decreases. Additionally, over 25% of FL patients may eventually experience transformation to diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an aggressive form of NHL associated with poor survival prospects.

AbbVie highlighted that the sustained responses observed in the EPCORE NHL-2 trial endorse the continued investigation of epcoritamab in combination with the R2 regimen.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recently granted breakthrough therapy designation to epcoritamab paired with R2 for treating adult patients with R/R FL who have undergone at least one previous line of therapy. Further study of this combination treatment continues in the ongoing, randomized Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com