AbbVie (ABBV) has announced the FDA’s approval of Emblaveo, a pioneering antibiotic comprised of aztreonam and avibactam. This represents the first fixed-dose, intravenous monobactam/ Beta-lactamase inhibitor combination. When used alongside metronidazole, Emblaveo is approved for individuals aged 18 and older with limited or no alternative treatments for complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI). It targets various Gram-negative microorganisms, such as Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Klebsiella oxytoca, Enterobacter cloacae complex, Citrobacter freundii complex, and Serratia marcescens.

Emblaveo is projected to enter the U.S. market in the third quarter of 2025. Its development was a collaborative effort between AbbVie and Pfizer. AbbVie holds the commercialization rights for the U.S. and Canada, while Pfizer manages sales in other regions.

The FDA had granted the Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track Designation to Emblaveo in 2019. These designations offer developmental incentives for new antibiotics, such as priority review and a five-year regulatory exclusivity extension. The Fast Track Designation aims to expedite the development and review of drugs addressing serious conditions that lack adequate treatment options.

On Friday, ABBV ended regular trading at $190.60, a decline of $2.37 or 1.23%. However, in after-hours trading, the stock saw a slight increase of $0.16 or 0.08%.

