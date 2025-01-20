The ocular hypertension market is growing due to the rising prevalence of conditions impairing aqueous humor outflow, such as scarring and inflammation, leading to elevated intraocular pressure (IOP). Advancements in treatment, including sustained-release implants and micro-dosing technologies, are improving patient compliance and outcomes. Enhanced imaging techniques like optical coherence tomography (OCT) support early diagnosis and timely intervention, further driving market growth. This combination of factors underscores strong potential for continued expansion in this segment.

New York, USA, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advancements in Ocular Hypertension Clinical Trial Pipeline as 60+ Companies Pave the Way for Future Solutions | DelveInsight

The ocular hypertension market is growing due to the rising prevalence of conditions impairing aqueous humor outflow, such as scarring and inflammation, leading to elevated intraocular pressure (IOP). Advancements in treatment, including sustained-release implants and micro-dosing technologies, are improving patient compliance and outcomes. Enhanced imaging techniques like optical coherence tomography (OCT) support early diagnosis and timely intervention, further driving market growth. This combination of factors underscores strong potential for continued expansion in this segment.

DelveInsight’s ‘Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Insight 2025‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline ocular hypertension therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the ocular hypertension pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s ocular hypertension pipeline report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 70+ pipeline ocular hypertension drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline ocular hypertension drugs. Key ocular hypertension companies such as Nicox, Qlaris Bio, TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd., Ocular Therapeutix, JeniVision, Inc., Santen, VivaVision Biotech, ONL Therapeutics, MediPrint Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Ripple Therapeutics, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Chong Kun Dang, Laboratoires Thea, Novoron Bioscience, Alcon, and others are evaluating new ocular hypertension drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new ocular hypertension drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline ocular hypertension therapies such as NCX-470, PDP716, QLS-101, TO-O-1001, OTX-TIC, AGN-193408, LL-BMT1, DE-126, ONL1204, DE-130A, VVN539, POLAT-001, RTC-1119, D565, Bimatoprost, NOVO-118, AR-17043, and others are under different phases of ocular hypertension clinical trials.

In December 2024, Nicox announced that its Denali Phase III trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of NCX470 in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, is now fully enrolled in China and screening has been closed.

In November 2024, MediPrint Ophthalmics announced the results of the Company's Phase IIb clinical trial of LL-BMT1. Employing a novel 3D printed, drug-eluting contact lens for sustained delivery of bimatoprost and hyaluronic acid, the clinical trial achieved all Phase IIb endpoints.

In October 2023, SpyGlass Pharma announced the initiation of a Phase I/II clinical trial investigating its intraocular drug delivery platform in patients with glaucoma and visually significant cataracts. The SpyGlass platform is designed to be implanted at the time of routine cataract surgery and deliver multiple years of bimatoprost, to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

In April 2024, Qlaris Bio Completed 24 Million USD Series B Financing Round to Advance QLS‑111, a First-in-class IOP-lowering Drug Candidate for Glaucoma.

In April 2024, Qlaris Bio announced the initiation and dosing of two separate US Phase II masked, randomized clinical trials investigating QLS‑111 in patients with ocular hypertension and glaucoma.

In March 2024, Nicox announced results from the Mont Blanc pivotal Phase III trial comparing NCX 470 to latanoprost in the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension have been published in the peer-reviewed journal American Journal of Ophthalmology.

The ocular hypertension pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage ocular hypertension drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the ocular hypertension clinical trial landscape.

Ocular Hypertension Overview

Ocular hypertension occurs when the pressure inside the eye exceeds the normal range, surpassing 21 mm Hg. This rise in intraocular pressure, which tends to increase with age but can also result from other conditions, is a significant risk factor for glaucoma. Consequently, individuals with ocular hypertension are more likely to develop glaucoma. However, the two conditions are distinct: ocular hypertension refers to elevated intraocular pressure without damage to the optic nerve, whereas glaucoma involves optic nerve damage, which can occur even when intraocular pressure is normal or elevated. Glaucoma can lead to visual field loss and, in advanced stages, even central vision impairment.

Ocular hypertension arises from a dysfunction in the drainage system for aqueous humor—the fluid responsible for nourishing and maintaining ocular structures. When this fluid does not drain properly, the balance between its production and outflow is disrupted, resulting in increased intraocular pressure. This rise is typically gradual but can sometimes occur suddenly.

To diagnose ocular hypertension, the following tests are recommended:

Central visual field evaluation using standard automated perimetry.

Optic nerve and fundus examination with stereoscopic slit lamp biomicroscopy (with pupil dilation if needed).

Optical coherence tomography (OCT) or optic nerve head imaging.

Intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement using Goldmann applanation tonometry.

Assessment of peripheral anterior chamber configuration and depth through gonioscopy.

The primary treatment for ocular hypertension involves eye drops, similar to those used for glaucoma. These medications lower intraocular pressure by either reducing the production of aqueous humour by the ciliary body or enhancing its drainage. Recent advancements have made these treatments more effective and less prone to side effects. Common medications include prostaglandins, beta-blockers, alpha-adrenergic agonists, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, rho kinase inhibitors, and miotic or cholinergic agents. If eye drops fail to reduce IOP adequately, other measures such as laser or surgical interventions may be necessary.

Ultimately, patients with ocular hypertension require long-term monitoring to assess the potential progression to glaucoma and to evaluate the effectiveness of their treatment plan. Regular follow-ups with a physician are essential to ensure optimal eye health and prevent complications.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Ocular Hypertension Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA NCX-470 Nicox III Nitric oxide donors Ophthalmic QLS-101 Qlaris Bio II KATP channel modulators Ophthalmic AGN-193408 AbbVie II Prostaglandin F2alpha receptor modulators Ophthalmic TO-O-1001 Theratocular Biotek I/II Rho-associated kinase inhibitors Ophthalmic ONL1204 ONL Therapeutics I Apoprotein inhibitors; CD95 antigen inhibitors; Fas ligand protein inhibitors Ophthalmic

Ocular Hypertension Therapeutics Assessment

The ocular hypertension pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging ocular hypertension therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Nitric oxide donors, KATP channel modulators, Rho-associated kinase inhibitors, Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists, Beta-adrenergic receptor antagonists, Prostaglandin F2alpha receptor modulators

: Nitric oxide donors, KATP channel modulators, Rho-associated kinase inhibitors, Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists, Beta-adrenergic receptor antagonists, Prostaglandin F2alpha receptor modulators Key Ocular Hypertension Companies : Nicox, Qlaris Bio, TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd., Ocular Therapeutix, JeniVision, Inc., Santen, VivaVision Biotech, ONL Therapeutics, MediPrint Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Ripple Therapeutics, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Chong Kun Dang, Laboratoires Thea, Novoron Bioscience, Alcon, and others.

: Nicox, Qlaris Bio, TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd., Ocular Therapeutix, JeniVision, Inc., Santen, VivaVision Biotech, ONL Therapeutics, MediPrint Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Ripple Therapeutics, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Chong Kun Dang, Laboratoires Thea, Novoron Bioscience, Alcon, and others. Key Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Therapies: NCX-470, PDP716, QLS-101, TO-O-1001, OTX-TIC, AGN-193408, LL-BMT1, DE-126, ONL1204, DE-130A, VVN539, POLAT-001, RTC-1119, D565, Bimatoprost, NOVO-118, AR-17043, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Ocular Hypertension Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Ocular Hypertension Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Ocular Hypertension Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Ocular Hypertension Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Ocular Hypertension Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Ocular Hypertension Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Ocular Hypertension Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Ocular Hypertension Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

