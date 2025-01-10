Milwaukee, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Inventory 2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Dec 2024 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 9,243 9,989 -7.5 134,911 156,805 -14.0 76,272 40 < 100 HP 5,276 5,797 -9.0 55,067 61,143 -9.9 33,897 100+ HP 2,093 2,852 -26.6 22,864 27,708 -17.5 10,714 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,612 18,638 -10.9 212,842 245,656 -13.4 120,883 4WD Farm Tractors 358 494 -27.5 4,358 4,562 -4.5 840 Total Farm Tractors 16,970 19,132 -11.3 217,200 250,218 -13.2 121,723 Self-Prop Combines 444 603 -26.4 5,564 7,349 -24.3 1,0709

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

