Milwaukee, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|November
|YTD – November
|Beginning
Inventory
|2024
|2023
|%Chg
|2024
|2023
|%Chg
|Nov 2024
|2WD Farm Tractors
|< 40 HP
|7,040
|7,860
|-10.4
|125,567
|146,816
|-14.5
|74,106
|40 < 100 HP
|3,009
|3,484
|-13.6
|49,796
|55,346
|-10.0
|33,659
|100+ HP
|787
|1,250
|-37.0
|20,774
|24,859
|-16.4
|10,377
|Total 2WD Farm Tractors
|10,836
|12,594
|-14.0
|196,137
|227,021
|-13.6
|118,142
|4WD Farm Tractors
|167
|282
|-40.8
|4,001
|4,068
|-1.6
|731
|Total Farm Tractors
|11,003
|12,876
|-14.5
|200,138
|231,089
|-13.4
|118,873
|Self-Prop Combines
|145
|272
|-46.7
|5,120
|6,746
|-24.1
|1,070
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers
CONTACT: Association of Equipment Manufacturers 414.272.0943 statsticsdepartment@aem.org
- AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | November 2024 - December 10, 2024
- AIXI DEADLINE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Xiao-I Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important December 16 Deadline in Securities Class Action – AIXI - December 10, 2024
- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mynaric AG (MYNA) - December 10, 2024