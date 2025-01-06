Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 38,549 Ageas shares in the period from 30-12-2024 until 03-01-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 30-12-2024 0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 31-12-2024 0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 01-01-2025 0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 02-01-2025 21,914 1,028,850 46.95 46.60 47.20 03-01-2025 16,635 785,425 47.22 47.02 47.34 Total 38,549 1,814,275 47.06 46.60 47.34

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,603,162 shares for a total amount of EUR 76,814,227. This corresponds to 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

