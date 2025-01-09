TORONTO and CARDIFF, United Kingdom, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volaris Group, a global leader in acquiring and growing vertical market technology companies, today announced the acquisition of agentOS Proptech Group, a leading provider of property management software solutions across the UK. This acquisition extends Volaris Group’s commitment to supporting long-term growth in property management technology.

agentOS Proptech Group, creator of products agentOS, agentPay and Calmony, has built a reputation for providing innovative and reliable software solutions forestate and letting agents across the UK that streamline operations and enhance service delivery. The company will continue to operate as an independent business under its existing leadership, gaining access to Volaris Group’s expertise, resources, and long-term investment approach.

Glyn Trott, CEO of agentOS Proptech Group, commented:

“Volaris is an ideal home for agentOS Proptech Group. Unlike VCs or PE firms focused on exits, Volaris and its parent company, Constellation Software Inc, own and retain over 1,000 software companies worldwide. Their core values of putting customers and employees first aligns perfectly with ours, making the decision to sell straightforward.

Their experience and support will help further enhance agentOS, agentPay and Calmony’s software development capabilities that our agents rely on. I’m excited about the future of our CRM software, rent automation, and client account services – and I will continue leading the company while joining the Volaris team to drive this next chapter of growth.”

Sarah Taylor, Group Leader at Volaris Group, added:

“agentOS Proptech Group is an excellent addition to the Volaris portfolio. Their innovative product suite reflects a genuine commitment to solving key challenges for property managers. Their focus on customer success and long-term value aligns well with Volaris’s philosophy of sustainable growth. We look forward to working with Glyn and his team as they continue to enhance their offerings, support their customers, and foster new opportunities for their employees.”

By joining Volaris, agentOS Proptech Group benefits from long-term investment, access to best practices, and a network of industry experts, all while maintaining its focus on delivering high-quality solutions for property managers.

About agentOS PropTech Group

agentOS PropTech Group is the creator of products agentOS, agentPay and Calmony – a leading provider of property management software solutions, rent automations and client account services based in Cardiff, Wales, UK. Focused on streamlining operations for property managers and real estate professionals, agentOS Proptech Group offers innovative tools designed to enhance efficiency, drive growth, and improve customer experiences. Learn more at www.agentosproptechgroup.com

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris strengthens businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

