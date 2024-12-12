Announcement no. 10 2024

Copenhagen – 12 December 2024 – Agillic A/S

Agillic A/S has appointed HC Andersen Capital as new Certified Adviser effective 1 January 2025.

HC Andersen Capital replaces Norden CEF A/S, who has served as the company’s Certified Adviser since January 2021.

We would like to thank Norden CEF A/S for good support and cooperation over the past four years.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsøe, CEO

+45 24 88 24 24

Christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

