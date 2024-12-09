Agricultural Testing Market size was valued at USD 6.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.60 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Westford, USA, Dec. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkyQuest projects that the global agricultural testing market will attain a value of USD 11.60 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The growth of the agricultural testing market is driven by many factors such as increasing world population, along with the associated increase in food safety issues, and the quality and safety of agricultural products. Testing is crucial to detect impurities, chemicals, heavy metals or biological pathogens, so that appropriate steps can be taken to maintain the food safety standard. Advancements in technologies have enhanced various testing methods due to which agricultural testing has now become better and faster. Such improvements have increased integration of remote sensors, DNA assays, and rapid-diagnostic techniques that have streamlined the test performance and improved results.

Browse in-depth TOC on the “Global Agricultural Testing Market”

Pages – 192

Tables – 95

Figures – 76

To Learn More About This Report, Request a Free Sample Copy – https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/agricultural-testing-market

Agricultural Testing Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 6.7 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 11.6 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Sample, Application, Technology, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Strengthening regulatory mandates Key Market Opportunities Growing number of small testing laboratories Key Market Drivers Increasing sustainable practices in food safety

Increasing Industrialization to Reduce Quality of Soil to Increase Demand of Agricultural Testing

Based on sample, the soil segment is dominating with the largest agricultural testing market share. Many countries globally are experiencing industrial growth, which has impacted the agricultural testing industry. Such increased environmental destruction has seen a rise in the demand for agricultural testing solutions because it reduces the quality of soil. Extensive testing will be carried out on the soil samples to assess fertility and the overall nutrients in the soil. Many advanced modern products are already available in the market that will help in the growth of the segment in the years to come.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/agricultural-testing-market

Increasing Concern Related to Quality of Food Products to Increase Demand for Quality Assurance Application

As per agricultural testing market analysis, the quality assurance application segment is dominating the market with the largest share. The high growth for the quality assurance segment is due to the rising concerns regarding the quality of the food products. The incidences of diseases due to intake of food have gone up due to which it has become necessary to certify the soil and seeds. Regulations set by the food and drug administration and other concerned governmental institutions are extremely strict, in order to ensure that the foods and all other products are safe for human consumption. One of the most critical aspects of these policies has been the use of agricultural testing solutions for quality control purposes.

Growing Requirement for Testing Seeds to Certify Seeds to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is dominating the agricultural testing industry with the largest market share. This growth is particularly witnessed in the United States where there is a high interest in seed testing because of the requirements to certify seeds in the United States. This increasing demand for seed testing is due to the rising certification requirement for seeds. The seed regulatory and testing division (SRTD) has key responsibilities in the testing of agricultural seeds like controlling the marketing and distribution of seeds and advancing the market. Furthermore, the focus on food safety measures is also increasing. United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported about 48 million cases of non-fatal foodborne diseases in a year. For this, the Federal Grain Inspection Service is now implementing a comprehensive testing methodology standardization.

Agricultural Testing Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing sustainable practices in food safety

Growing number of small testing laboratories

Strengthening regulatory mandates

Restraints

Long wait time for testing

High testing cost increasing burden on farmers

Low awareness on the effectiveness of testing

Take Action Now: Secure Your Agricultural Testing Market Today – https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/agricultural-testing-market

Key Players Operating in Agricultural Testing Market

SGS

Eurofins

Intertek

Bureau Veritas

ALS Limited

TUV Nord Group

Merieux

AsureQuality

RJ Hill Laboratories Limited

SCS Global

Agrifood Technology

APAL Agricultural Laboratory

Agvise Laboratories

LGC Limited

Water Agricultural Laboratories

Key Questions Answered in Agricultural Testing Market

Which region is holding the largest market share?

Who are the top players operating in the market?

What is the CAGR value of the market?

Read Agricultural Testing Market Report Today – https://www.skyquestt.com/report/agricultural-testing-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing sustainable practices in food safety, growing number of small testing laboratories), restraints (long wait time for testing, high testing cost increasing burden on farmers), opportunities (rising technology adoption), and challenges (low awareness on the effectiveness of testing) influencing the growth of agricultural testing market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the Agricultural Testing market

: Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the Agricultural Testing market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the agricultural testing market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the agricultural testing market Market Development : Comprehensive information on emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Reports:

Agrochemicals Market is growing at a CAGR of 2.80% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Urea Market is growing at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Phosphate Fertilizer Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Renewable Methanol Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Seed Treatment Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia-Pacific.

Contact Us:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/