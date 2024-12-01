LONDON, Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIFXL is at the forefront of a revolution in the forex trading industry, driven by its groundbreaking AI trading solution, The Calculus. With its ability to process vast amounts of real-time data and anticipate market trends, AIFXL’s innovative approach is providing retail traders with tools previously reserved for elite institutions. The result? Consistent profits, cutting-edge risk management, and a paradigm shift in how trading is done.