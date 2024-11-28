VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIP Realty Trust (the “Trust” or “AIP Realty”) (TSXV:AIP.U) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All dollar amounts are stated in U.S. dollars.
