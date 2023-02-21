Air Compressor Market Growth Boost by Increasing usage and application of air compressors in many industries

New York, US, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Air Compressor Market Research Report Information By End-use, Product, Lubrication, Technology, and Region – Forecast to 2030”, the global air compressor market is anticipated to record substantial development over the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy growth rate of approximately 3.9%. The reports further anticipate the market to attain a valuation of around USD 54.70 billion by the end of 2030. The market was worth approximately USD 31.57 billion in the year 2021.

Air Compressor Market Overview:

Air compressors utilize kinetic energy held by compressed air to offer the needed energy to several types of machinery, tools, and equipment across several industry areas. Furthermore, continuous compression offers help in the transportation of fluids & gases, operation of pneumatically based machinery, cooling applications, and production of petrochemical-related products. Therefore, air compressors have a wide scope of application in various end-users for dehydration, medical, cleaning, vacuum packaging, tool powering, spray painting, and air-blowing equipment.

Competitive Analysis

The catalog for the leading [participants across the global air compressor market includes players such as:

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Ingersoll Rand (U.S.), Rolair Systems. (U.S.)

Sullair, L.L.C. (U.S.)

Doosan Portable Power (U.S.)

Gardner Denver (U.S.)

Sullivan-Palatek, Inc. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Elgi Equipments Ltd. (India)

Kaeser compressors SE (Germany)

Bauer Compressors, Inc. (U.S.)

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Among others.

The global air compressor market has showcased a massive development in recent years. The main aspect causing a rise in the market's performance is the rapid industrialization of emerging economies, given the growing demand for air compressors across the globe. Launching portable and energy-efficient air compressors have witnessed widespread adoption by end-user areas across the globe. Furthermore, the deployment of air compressor applications, such as those for air conditioning units and refrigerators, and bigger engineering products, such as those for metallurgical and mineral extraction, electromechanical machinery and steam turbines, electrical generation, and the paper industry and publishing, digital & electrical markets are also anticipated to boost-up the performance of the market over the coming years.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 USD 54.70 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 3.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Technology, Lubrication, End Use and Region Key Market Opportunities The need for energy-efficient solutions. Key Market Dynamics Rapid industrialization in emerging economies Increasing usage and application of air compressors in several industries.



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global air compressor market has showcased a massive development in recent years. The main aspect causing a rise in the market’s performance is the rapid industrialization of emerging economies, given the growing demand for air compressors across the globe. Launching portable and energy-efficient air compressors have witnessed widespread adoption by end-user areas across the globe. Furthermore, the deployment of air compressor applications, such as those for air conditioning units and refrigerators, and bigger engineering products, such as those for metallurgical and mineral extraction, electromechanical machinery and steam turbines, electrical generation, and the paper industry and publishing, digital & electrical markets are also anticipated to boost-up the performance of the market over the coming years. Moreover, factors such as rising energy, power production in emerging nations, and the developing oil & gas industry are also projected to positively impact the market’s development over the assessment era.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the high cost of installation and the complexities associated with it is likely to restrict the performance of the air compressor market.



COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the majority of industrial areas across the globe. However, given the increased Internet users and escalating internet marketing and internet use, the air compressors market has witnessed a slightly different effect than others. The sector has recorded considerably positive growth during the pandemic and is anticipated to thrive considerably throughout the review era.

Segment Analysis

Among all the products, the stationary segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global air compressor market over the review timeframe. The primary aspect supporting the segment’s growth is the extensive use of stationary machinery across several end-use industries, such as automobiles, home appliances, and manufacturing. Furthermore, these compressors are highly utilized across the oil and gas sector for operating pneumatic equipment utilized for oil extraction & refining, pipeline, and other processes.

Among all the technologies, the Rotary segment is predicted to hold the top spot across the global air compressor market over the review timeframe. The segment’s growth is ascribed to the factors such as the widespread use of rotary air compressors in significant industrial applications, efficiency, and low maintenance cost.

Among all the lubricants, the oil-free air compressor segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global air compressor market over the coming years owing to the aspects such as rising food safety and security grades, the growing attention that governments are giving, and implementation of new emission-reduction rules.

Among all the end-users, the manufacturing sector is predicted to ensure the lead across the global air compressor market over the coming years, given the factors such as accelerated industrialization of developing nations, growing demand for high-tech, energy-efficient air compressors, and growing investments.



Regional Analysis

The MRFR research reports imply that the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to ensure the top place across the global air compressor market over the assessment era. The development of the regional market is credited to the aspects such as growing atomization & mechanization of manufacturing facilities, developing manufacturing facilities, and growing investments.

