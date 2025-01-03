Alan C. Espy, a seasoned attorney with over 40 years of experience in civil litigation, has joined Upchurch Watson White & Max’s elite panel of mediators. Mr. Espy’s extensive legal career, marked by excellence and dedication, positions him as a valuable asset to the organization.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alan C. Espy, a seasoned attorney with over 40 years of experience in civil litigation, has joined Upchurch Watson White & Max’s elite panel of mediators. Mr. Espy’s extensive legal career, marked by excellence and dedication, positions him as a valuable asset to the organization.

“We are delighted that Alan Espy has joined our experienced panel of distinguished mediators”, said John Upchurch, CEO of the firm. “We are indeed fortunate that this skilled practitioner has elected to dedicate his remaining years in practice to the early resolution of litigated disputes. He has distinguished himself through the years as one of his region’s most respected and able civil practitioners, and will serve as valuable resource for our clientele in his new role.”

Based in Palm Beach County since graduating with honors from the University of Florida College of Law in 1983, Mr. Espy has built a distinguished practice focusing on personal injury, wrongful death, insurance disputes, commercial litigation, and probate litigation. As he transitions into full-time mediation, he brings a meticulous approach and a steadfast commitment to fair resolutions, helping parties navigate complex legal disputes.

Mr. Espy has been board-certified as a civil trial lawyer by The Florida Bar since 1992, maintaining this distinction through six recertifications. His accolades include an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell©, the highest standard for legal ability and ethics. Recognized by Best Lawyers in America®, Florida Super Lawyers®, and local publications, Mr. Espy was recently named “Lawyer of the Year” for insurance litigation in Palm Beach County by Best Lawyers in 2024.

Beyond his legal accomplishments, Mr. Espy has demonstrated a strong commitment to community engagement, having served on the boards of several organizations dedicated to the welfare of children. An avid runner, he has completed major marathons, including those in Chicago and New York City, showcasing his discipline and perseverance.

For details or to schedule a mediation with Mr. Espy, contact his case manager, Danielle Leigh, at dleigh@uww-adr.com or (800) 863-1462.

