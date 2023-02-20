Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark - February 20, 2023
- Energy, health care sectors could help investors ride out rocky market, Newton’s equities CIO says - February 20, 2023
- Kotak Institutional Equities considers valuations of life insurers inexpensive. What should investors do? - February 20, 2023