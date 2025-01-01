Altice USA has decided to remove MSG Networks from its Optimum channel lineup in the tri-state area, according to a statement released by Sphere Entertainment Co. on Wednesday.

The carriage agreement between Optimum and MSG Networks expired at midnight on December 31, 2024.

In a statement, MSG Networks expressed, “In an attempt to rehabilitate their declining business at the detriment of subscribers, Altice is attempting to impose higher fees on customers while reducing the value offered. They have recently increased prices—nearly 50% for existing Optimum subscribers and 70% for new Optimum subscribers (post-promotional period) for the package that previously included MSG Networks—and have restricted access to teams such as the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, and Devils on MSG Networks.”

MSG Networks further mentioned, “We extended several fair and reasonable proposals to Altice, which would have involved Altice paying us less than the previous year. Altice turned down all propositions, including our suggestion to keep MSG Networks available while discussions continued. We are still prepared to negotiate sincerely.”

Conversely, in a separate press release, Optimum argued that MSG Networks insisted on excessive programming fees and demanded that Optimum provide MSG channels to a significant majority of video subscribers, regardless of individual preferences. This “all or nothing” stance could potentially escalate cable bills, compelling most customers to pay for content they do not view.

Optimum stated their commitment to their customers, emphasizing efforts to negotiate an agreement that ensures fairness and provides choice and value. Regrettably, due to MSG Networks’ unwillingness to compromise, their content has now been removed from the Optimum TV lineups.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com