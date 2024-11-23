Amazon.com is set to invest an additional $4 billion in Anthropic, thereby increasing its total commitment to the artificial intelligence startup to $8 billion. Despite this significant financial injection, Amazon will maintain its position as a minority investor, according to a blog post from Anthropic.The enhanced partnership appoints Amazon Web Services (AWS) as Anthropic’s principal cloud and training provider. Additionally, Anthropic is working closely with AWS’s Annapurna Labs to develop and optimize the next generations of Trainium accelerators, boosting the performance of specialized machine learning hardware.This collaboration is designed to establish a comprehensive technological foundation, from silicon to software, that will propel future AI research and development. By merging Anthropic’s expertise in advanced AI systems with AWS’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, this partnership aims to offer a secure, enterprise-ready platform that grants organizations access to sophisticated AI technology, regardless of their size.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com