AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid plans to announce its results for 2025 and convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in the following order:

• 28.02.2025 – interim information for the 12 months of 2024;

• 28.03.2025 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2024;

• 08.04.2025 – notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,

• 30.04.2025 – resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 09.05.2025 – interim information for the three months of 2025;

• 08.08.2025 – interim information for the 6 months of 2025;

• 07.11.2025 – interim information for the 9 months of 2025.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt