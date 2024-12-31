AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.
Amber Grid plans to announce its results for 2025 and convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in the following order:
• 28.02.2025 – interim information for the 12 months of 2024;
• 28.03.2025 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2024;
• 08.04.2025 – notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,
• 30.04.2025 – resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
• 09.05.2025 – interim information for the three months of 2025;
• 08.08.2025 – interim information for the 6 months of 2025;
• 07.11.2025 – interim information for the 9 months of 2025.
More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt
