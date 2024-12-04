Reusable shopping bags with vibrant design available at all Sedano and Fresco y Mas locations in Florida

White Reusable Bag Back of the Bag

White Reusable Bag Front of the Bag

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence throughout the state, announced an exciting new partnership with Sedano’s Supermarkets, one of Florida’s leading supermarket chains serving Hispanic communities. Starting the first week of December, the reusable bags created by Alexis Dominguez, an Amerant Bank team member, will be distributed at all Sedano’s and Fresco y Más locations throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Tampa. Proceeds from this initiative will benefit Centro Mater, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing optimal educational and social services to underserved children and families in the area.

“We are excited to launch this initiative with Sedano’s, an organization that shares our dedication to making a positive impact in the communities we serve,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “Through this partnership, we’re celebrating the creativity of one of our team members with this colorful, reusable bag, while also giving back to a local organization that provides life-changing services for families.”

As part of the partnership, Amerant Bank and Sedano’s will distribute more than 40,000 artist-designed reusable shopping bags. The design of each bag was inspired by the Hispanic influence woven into our local communities of South Florida and Tampa. Bags will also be available at Amerant banking center locations across South Florida. At all Sedano’s and Fresco y Más locations, customers can receive a bag free of charge. They can also purchase one with a donation amount of their choosing – all proceeds benefiting Centro Mater, a prominent local children’s charity.

This partnership aligns with both organizations’ commitment to sustainability, community support, and cultural unity. The eco-friendly bags, designed to reduce single-use plastic and encourage greener shopping habits, reflect Amerant Bank’s dedication to social and environmental responsibility.

“As a family-owned company deeply rooted in South Florida, we’re excited to offer our customers a chance to contribute to a more sustainable environment while supporting Centro Mater, a cherished organization dedicated to serving families,” said Javier Herran, Marketing Director, Sedano’s Supermarkets. “This initiative not only promotes the use of reusable goods but also strengthens our commitment to the families and neighborhoods we serve and love, creating a positive impact on our community.”

This partnership with Sedano adds to Amerant’s portfolio of partnerships, which includes collaborations with Florida sports teams like the Miami Heat, Florida Panthers, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, and Fort Lauderdale United FC.

Sedano’s partnership reflects Amerant’s dedication to building unity that celebrates diverse cultures and creates social impact. The campaign will run through the holiday season, while supplies last.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About Sedano’s

Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano’s Supermarkets has grown to become one of the leading independent grocery chains in the United States. Sedano’s serves Florida’s booming multicultural communities, with more than 3,000 employees and 32 stores in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Orange counties. As America’s largest independently owned Hispanic supermarket chain, Sedano’s is recognized for its excellent customer service, ethnic product offering, and competitive prices. For more information, visit sedanos.com or follow Sedano’s on social media on Facebook and Instagram. For career opportunities, visit sedanos.com/careers.

