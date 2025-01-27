Graig R. Eastin was selected as executive director

SILVER SPRING, MD, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Nurses Foundation (the foundation), the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association today announced that Graig R. Eastin has been selected and appointed as Executive Director of the foundation.

“I’m thrilled to lead the talented and caring team at the foundation, and to continue the trailblazing efforts in support of nurses and the nursing profession,” said the incoming Executive Director, Graig R. Eastin. “Healthcare and nursing are at a critical juncture, and leaning into our mission has never been more important. I look forward to working with the excellent foundation board and team to advance the work and the collective impact for nurses and the nursing profession.”

“Graig is an advancement executive with over 35 years of extensive experience spearheading fundraising strategies that generated over $1.5 billion in contributions to date for leading academic institutions and nationally recognized healthcare organizations and hospitals. As a member of the American Nurses Enterprise executive committee, his expertise will complement that of the executive team of the American Nurses Enterprise and accelerate further our bold pursuit of philanthropic goals for the American Nurses Foundation” says American Nurses Enterprise CEO, Angela Beddoe.

Foundation president Kathy Driscoll shared “I am excited about Graig joining the American Nurses Foundation and I am confident that Graig will tirelessly cultivate a culture of philanthropy in nursing, raising the visibility of nursing and advancing the financial support for the profession and directly benefiting health care nationwide.”

Graig earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1984 and his Master of Science in education (counseling psychology) in 1997 from the University of Southern California. His expertise encompasses foundation board development, management of capital campaigns, principal and major gifts, external and alumni relations, annual giving, corporate and foundation relations, planned giving, marketing and communications. Graig was previously Interim Vice Dean for Development and Alumni Affairs at the Duke School of Nursing.

About American Nurses Foundation

The American Nurses Foundation inspires transformative change by mobilizing resources to deliver solutions that matter. Through intentional partnerships and impactful philanthropy, we strive for intentional investments to meet the specific needs of nurses and to remove barriers to research funding for nurses of all backgrounds. We empower nurses to create change from the inside out, not only for themselves, but for all healthcare systems and communities.

About American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association is the only association that represents and serves as the professional home for all registered nurses in every specialty and practice setting. We believe nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare. It is our calling to champion nurses and the causes they care about by working for improved work environments, top-notch education, smarter policies, and stronger partnerships. We advocate to amplify nurses’ roles, their voices, and their value across healthcare and in society.

About American Nurses Enterprise

American Nurses Enterprise unites the expertise and dedication of the American Nurses Association, American Nurses Credentialing Center, and American Nurses Foundation to champion nurses, advance standards of excellence and inspire transformative change. With a powerful legacy and forward-thinking vision, our influence spans federal and local levels working through state affiliates and partners to amplify the voice of nurses across all practices and specialties. Every day, we harness The Power of Nurses™ to increase the value of the nursing profession and transform the healthcare experience for all.

CONTACT: Michael Feigenbaum American Nurses Enterprise michael.feigenbaum@ana.org