Vancouver, BC, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK9) (“American Tungsten” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated January 20, 2025 , that it has formally completed its name change and rebranding from Demesne Resources Inc. This transformation underscores the Company’s commitment to onshoring domestic tungsten production capabilities in the United States and furthering North America’s national security agenda.

Effective today, the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares“) will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the new ticker symbol, “TUNG”. The Common Shares will continue to trade under the existing trading symbols “DEMRF” and “RK9” on the OTCQB and the Frankfurt Securities Exchange, respectively.

An updated corporate presentation can be viewed through the Company’s new website at https://americantungstencorp.com .

“We are incredibly excited to launch our new name and branding, which we believe will better align our operations with the Company’s long-term strategic directives.” said Murray Nye, CEO of American Tungsten. “As we look to advance the IMA Tungsten Mine Project in Idaho, having this unique name will help us build a brand that will resonate more effectively with our stakeholders and industry partners.”

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. (previously Demesne Resources Inc.) is a Canadian-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties. The Company’s Star Project consists of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project. American Tungsten has also entered into an option agreement, pursuant to which it can acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in and to the IMA Mine Project, a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central, Idaho, United States.

Social media links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/americantungstencorp/

X: https://x.com/amtungsten

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americantungsten

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americantungstencorp/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@americantungstencorp

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

‎CEO

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6

Canada

For further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, CEO

Email: ir@americantungstencorp.com

Phone: +1 (416) 300-7398

CSE:TUNG

OTCQB:DEMRF

FSE:RK9

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release includes “forward-looking information” that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting the use of proceeds of the Offering. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.