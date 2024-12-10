The Supervisory Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (registry code 12864036, address A. Lauteri 5, 10114 Tallinn) adopted a resolution on November 11, 2024 to increase the share capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS by issuing up to 1 000 000 new ordinary shares of the fund. The subscription period for EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares started on November 21, 2024 and ended on December 06, 2024.

845 investors participated in the offer, including 388 existing shareholders of the fund, and a total of 620,544 shares were subscribed. 379,456 unsubscribed shares were cancelled.

Today the Supervisory Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS decided the distribution of the subscribed shares to the investors. First, 417,542 shares were distributed to the existing shareholders of the fund in accordance with the pre-emptive right of subscription, and then the remaining 203,002 shares were distributed according to the subscriptions from the volume of subscriptions exceeding the preferential distribution.

