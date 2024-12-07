S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the following changes: Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) and Workday Inc. (WDAY) will join the S&P 500, replacing Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) and Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM), respectively. In turn, Qorvo and Amentum Holdings are set to become part of the S&P SmallCap 600, taking the spots from Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) and Service Properties Trust (SVC).Further adjustments include Comerica Inc. (CMA) and Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS), both constituents of the S&P SmallCap 600, ascending to the S&P MidCap 400, replacing Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) and Carters Inc. (CRI). Subsequently, Vishay Intertechnology and Carters will transition to the S&P SmallCap 600, filling the vacancies left by Comerica and Carpenter Technology.Additionally, Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) and Champion Homes Inc. (SKY) are scheduled to replace Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) and REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) within the S&P SmallCap 600. All these changes will come into effect before the start of trading on Monday, December 23, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com