In a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Apple Inc. (AAPL) disclosed that CEO Tim Cook’s compensation for 2024 increased by 18%, reaching $74.6 million, up from $63.2 million the previous year.

The comprehensive 2024 compensation package for Cook comprises a $3 million base salary, $58.09 million in stock awards, $12 million from a non-equity incentive plan, and $1.52 million in other compensation.

During fiscal year 2023, Cook’s remuneration included a $3 million base salary, $46.97 million in stock awards, $10.7 million from a non-equity incentive plan, and $2.53 million in other compensation. According to the filing, his base salary has remained unchanged for the past three years.

Furthermore, CFO Luca Maestri saw a slight increase in his total compensation package, which rose to $27.1 million for fiscal 2024 compared to $26.9 million the previous year. Similarly, COO Jeff Williams’s pay package for 2024 was $27.1 million, marginally higher than the previous year’s $26.9 million.

Beyond executive compensation, investors will address four external proposals at the meeting scheduled for February 25. Notably, Apple is opposed to a shareholder proposal aimed at discontinuing its diversity program, arguing that the proposal attempts to unduly interfere with its business operations and that it already evaluates legal and regulatory risks.

