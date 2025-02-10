Creative Disruptors in the Desert ARA is a proud sponsor and exhibitor at the Creative Disruptors in the Desert Conference

La Quinta, CA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is a proud sponsor and exhibitor at the upcoming Creative Disruptors in the Desert conference, hosted by The Creative Defense Foundation February 21–22, 2025, in La Quinta, CA. Creative Disruptors in the Desert will bring together legislative and national security leaders, intrapreneurs, and entrepreneurs to provide a forum where creative ideas converge, cutting edge technologies are explored, and innovators share their vision for the art of the possible.

For over 45 years, ARA has provided exceptional operational capabilities, leading-edge equipment, and innovative solutions to our nation’s most critical and challenging problems. At the event, ARA will showcase disruptive technologies including groundbreaking work in perception, mission planning, simulation, advanced cyber and decision-making tools, and more. From rapid prototyping to large scale production, ARA delivers innovative and agile solutions to help our customers meet their mission goals.

ARA sponsored Creative Disruptors in the Desert to support critical conversations between government and industry about leading-edge technical solutions for the warfighter. ARA looks forward to the discussion of new and different technology needs and approaches, and unique and original financial and ownership models, to create a diverse and representative industry to address national security threats in a rapidly evolving technological battle space.

For more information and to register, visit www.creativedefense.org

About ARA

ARA was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

About Creative Defense Foundation

The Creative Defense Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a forum for education and discussion regarding the importance of harnessing entrepreneurial and intrapreneurial innovation for our common defense.

