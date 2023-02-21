Bridgewater integrates the next-generation artificial intelligence program Cora into their research process

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elemental Cognition (EC) has partnered with Bridgewater Associates (Bridgewater), one of its investors and a premier asset management firm focused on delivering unique insight and partnership for the most sophisticated global institutional investors, to enhance its investment research using EC’s Collaborative Research Assistant (Cora), a software-as-a-service application.

The asset management industry is a strong fit for Cora, which accelerates and improves the accuracy of the research process. It can surface evidence that supports or refutes a research hypothesis and summarizes findings and references. Its ability to help researchers draw insights across various data sources enables investment managers to reach unique and timely conclusions they can trust.

Greg Jensen, Co-CIO of Bridgewater, states: “In our pursuit to understand what is going on in the world, we research all aspects of the global economy and markets and reflect on history to make daily trading decisions. Every year, machines are more important in that process. With EC’s Cora, through its use of advanced Natural Language Understanding, explicit knowledge modeling, and reasoning, we hope to accelerate our ability to accurately decode signals for large volumes of content.”

Cora uniquely combines the ability for human researchers to incorporate their research expertise and ensure its consistent application to large volumes of content at scale. Cora helps answer complex, open-ended research questions extracting multi-step answers and evidence while maintaining quality across projects and teams. CORA is currently used in life science and investment management, although it can accelerate breakthroughs in any industry.

“We are thrilled that Bridgewater chose EC’s hybrid AI to enhance their investment research platform. Cora can fluently assist the Bridgewater team with open-ended research processes focused on deeper understanding to ensure more confident, less biased results. We see a future where machines act as thought partners collaborating with humans to deliver high-quality research on demand and in context,” said Dr. David Ferrucci, Founder and CEO of Elemental Cognition.

About Elemental Cognition

Our mission at Elemental Cognition (EC) is to accelerate and improve the quality of human decision-making in the face of growing complexity, shortages of accessible expertise, and overwhelming data. Founded in 2015 by Dr. David Ferrucci, the renowned data scientist and inventor of IBM’s breakthrough Watson technology, EC’s AI transparently engages with people to understand, reason, and explain the solutions to complex problems.

EC starts with Machine Learning (ML) and its powerful ability to find useful patterns in data and language. We recognize, however, that ML alone is insufficient to solve the more complex problems historically relegated to human cognition. To overcome this limitation, EC has created a Hybrid AI – a combination of Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Knowledge Representation, and Automated Reasoning – that can better understand and synthesize vast volumes of digitized content and reason over more complex problems to help people make more informed, less biased, better evidenced, and explainable decisions.