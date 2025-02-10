The 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin unite Asia through sports, culture, and diplomacy, showcasing China’s winter sports growth.

Beijing, China, Feb. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games was grandly held on Friday night in Harbin, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. President Xi Jinping attended the ceremony and opened the Games. Following the Beijing Winter Olympics, Chengdu FISU World University Games, and the Hangzhou Asian Games, this event marks another significant international sporting celebration hosted by China in recent years. With the slogan “Dream of Winter, Love among Asia,” over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions are participating in the Games, setting new records for both the number of participating countries and regions as well as the number of athletes in the Asian Winter Games. “Erbin” welcomed the lively atmosphere of the Asian Winter Games with open arms.

In this edition of the Games, China, Japan and South Korea will participate in all events, while Cambodia and Saudi Arabia are set to make their Asian Winter Games debuts. Other countries, such as Thailand from Southeast Asia and Lebanon from West Asia, sent their largest-ever delegations. Events such as curling and alpine skiing saw enthusiastic sign-ups, and with 31 percent more competition categories added, the Games’ excitement and diversity were further elevated. The Harbin Asian Winter Games not only depict the rapid development of China’s winter sports with ice and snow as their medium, but also foster friendships and cooperation across Asia in sports, culture, diplomacy, and more, connecting nations through this event.

The Asian Winter Games’ return to Harbin for the second time and to China for the third also showcases the growth and achievements of China’s winter sports, with Harbin a symbol of this progress. In 1996, Harbin was the host city for the 3rd Asian Winter Games; now, 29 years later, it is once again hosting the event. Harbin has transformed from being known as the “Ice City” into the “International Winter Sports Capital.” With significant advancements in event scale, venue construction and social support, the city has undergone remarkable changes. Known as “Erbin” on the internet, Harbin has become a new landmark for the integration of culture, tourism and business development, attracting visitors from Asia and beyond.

Today, ice and snow sports culture has become a widespread trend in China. During holidays, many people flock to ski resorts in the northeast and Xinjiang, and many children’s extracurricular classes now include ice-skating lessons. It is projected that by 2030, China’s ice and snow economy will reach a total scale of 1.5 trillion yuan. This “ice and snow fever” not only enhances the quality of life for the general public but also share new development opportunities with Asia and the world. In Asia, ice and snow sports, as an emerging force, have shown increasingly widespread participation and undeniable potential in recent years. Even countries with little or no snow have demonstrated enthusiasm and proactiveness. From China to the rest of Asia, the booming popularity of ice and snow sports reflects a surge in economic development and Asian people’s aspirations for a better life. The Asian Winter Games serve as a mirror, reflecting shared development goals and aspirations.

Raja Randhir Singh, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, stated that the Asian Winter Games not only provides a stage for athletes but also serves as a platform for exchanges among various Asian countries. From the Beijing Winter Olympics to the Harbin Asian Winter Games, the technological advancements, environmental sustainability, and spirit of friendship embodied in these events have attracted significant attention beyond medals and athletic achievements. For many Asian countries that are actively participating, the significance of the Asian Winter Games goes beyond being a continental sports event. China’s high-quality event organization has become a globally recognized brand, and the games themselves have evolved into vital platforms for technological, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges. Many nations see this as an opportunity to showcase and enhance their influence and soft power on the international stage.

After President Xi’s speech at the welcome banquet of the Asian Winter Games opening ceremony on Friday, it quickly attracted widespread attention from media in Asian countries. Many outlets quoted key points from his speech, including phrases such as “upholding the common dream of peace and harmony” and “Asia is a convergence of the world’s diverse civilizations; we should promote inclusiveness and coexistence,” to feature theme reports. Multiple national leaders attended the opening ceremony and visited China, bringing valuable support for the Asian Winter Games and high recognition of China’s friendly neighborhood diplomacy. They also used the platform of the “Erbin” Asian Winter Games to inject strong momentum into the stability and integrated development of the region.

The torch of the Asian Winter Games has been lit, illuminating not only the glory on the playing field but also the footprints of Chinese modernization on this vibrant, open, and inclusive land of black soil, as well as the wisdom and strength China has contributed to the global sports arena. We believe that Harbin will deliver for the world a sports gala that is “distinctly Chinese, uniquely Asian and spectacular.” We also wish the Asian athletes great success in their competitions. As China continues to benefit from policies such as optimizing transit visas and further expanding unilateral visa exemptions, “China Travel” gains fame overseas. The Harbin Asian Winter Games, using ice and snow as a medium, will build a bridge for mutual learning among civilizations, witnessing another “mutual journey” for deepening exchanges and enhancing friendship between the people of China and the world.

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing





Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only. All facts and opinions expressed in the referenced blog are those of the original author and do not represent the views or opinions of the distributing agency. The distributing agency does not verify the accuracy of the information provided in the blog and assumes no liability for decisions made based on this content. This press release is not intended to provide investment, financial, or legal advice. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research or consult a professional advisor for guidance. Forward-looking statements in the blog are speculative and may not reflect actual outcomes.