Makes home maintenance and repair services available to Associa-managed communities

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Advantage Inc., an Associa company, has partnered with NRG Protects Inc. to provide Associa-managed communities and company team members with a la carte protection plans for the maintenance and repair of home heating, cooling, electrical, and plumbing systems and appliances. No matter if homeowners want to protect one system or multiple systems, NRG Protects’ broad range of protection plans lets them choose the level of coverage that fits their exact needs. The plans are designed to be easily available when needed and can help offset the expense of many common equipment breakdowns.

“NRG provides a wide range of consumer and business services through their respected family of brand leaders,” said Jennifer Shannon, CMCA®, Associa Advantage president and vice president of vendor procurement. “This partnership is yet another way that Associa works to provide our community partners and team members with unparalleled security and peace of mind.”

“The Associa Advantage Network provides many benefits to homeowners faced with maintaining and repairing their homes,” said Mike Clifford, Director of Growth and Development, NRG Services, “NRG Protects is proud to be the latest addition to this network and to provide affordable protection plans to offset costly home repairs for those in Associa communities.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

NRG Protects Inc. is the provider of the protection plans. The terms and conditions of plans may limit NRG Protects Inc.’s contract obligations due to coverage caps, coverage exclusions, and a cash back option. To learn more, please see www.nrgprotects.com. Georgia residents, please see Home Protection Plans | Direct Energy Protection Plan (directenergyprotects.com).

