Atkore Inc., an Illinois-based manufacturer specializing in electrical, safety, and infrastructure products, announced on Friday that John W. Pregenzer has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer. He will also continue his duties as President of the Electrical division. Pregenzer will operate under the leadership of Bill Waltz, the President and CEO of Atkore.

Having joined Atkore in 2015, Pregenzer assumed the position of President-Electrical in 2020, a role he will maintain alongside his new responsibilities. Before his current role, he led the Conduit & Fittings business and served as Vice President and General Manager of the Plastic Pipe and Conduit division.

Before his tenure at Atkore, Pregenzer held senior leadership roles in sales, marketing, and operations at Georg Fischer AG. His positions there included President and Managing Director of the Piping Systems and Sloane divisions.

On Friday, Atkore’s stock closed at $81.84, marking an increase of 1.21% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com