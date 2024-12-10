AT&T collaborates with Madison Energy Infrastructure, bringing more community solar power to Maryland.

Claget Landing 2 MW Community Solar Site in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

New York, New York, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AT&T has signed an agreement with Madison Energy Infrastructure (Madison) to be the primary anchor tenant of four Maryland community solar sites. The projects—located in Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Upper Marlboro, and Mardela Springs—are expected to generate 12.67 MWh annually, equivalent to powering 1,174 homes.

AT&T’s subscription to these four projects will provide a cleaner electricity mix for local Maryland residents. All four Maryland sites are expected to be operational later this year.

“This joint initiative with Madison underscores AT&T’s ongoing commitment to support flexible renewable energy solutions,” said Shannon Carroll, Associate Vice President of Global Environmental Sustainability at AT&T. “By participating in these projects, we’re hoping to continue our strides in bringing cleaner energy into the Maryland grid, providing our local communities with additional sustainable energy resources.”

Madison is delivering value for its corporate clients through a diverse and comprehensive ecosystem of clean energy solutions. From onsite solar and energy storage to community solar and larger offsite projects, Madison’s portfolio spans individual asset classes and technologies. AT&T emphasizes fast, reliable, and secure connectivity, while Madison complements this with its focus on certainty, speed, and trust.

“AT&T’s commitment to supporting clean energy and local communities aligns with our vision at Madison. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering long-term value for both our corporate clients and the local communities we serve. We look forward to expanding community solar across Maryland and beyond.” said Madison’s CEO, Richard Walsh.

Discover how Madison works with forward-thinking organizations to embed renewable solutions into their core business strategies—driving operational efficiency, innovation, and competitive energy advantages—at www.madisonei.com/mei-plus.

##

About Madison Energy Infrastructure

Madison Energy Infrastructure is a premier clean energy partner committed to delivering sustainable results with certainty, speed, and trust. With a diversified portfolio of over half a gigawatt of clean energy infrastructure assets across more than 25 states, Madison’s offerings span project development, engineering, construction, financing, and long-term asset management. Through an unwavering focus on innovation and operational efficiency, Madison continues to set new benchmarks for clean energy solutions and strategic partnerships nationwide.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Crystal Williams Madison Energy Infrastructure (470) 591-1745 cwilliams@madisonei.com