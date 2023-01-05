Australian dollar soars as traders boost China economic confidence; FOMC meeting minutes reintroduced some volatility on Wall Street and AUD/USD technical posture remains neutral as key resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Daily MACD Positively Crossing - January 5, 2023
- As Australian dollar soars on Chinese economic bets, AUD/USD struggles at resistance - January 5, 2023
- AUD/USD: Targeting a move back below 0.6800 [Video] - January 4, 2023