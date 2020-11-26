The Australian Dollar remains on a strong uptrend against the US Dollar, pushing above the 0.7350 barrier to be within 25 pips from the September 1st high, its highest level dating back to August 2018 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- ASX 200 Takes a Breather, AUD/USD Eyeing September High - November 26, 2020
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 0.7380 In Sight - November 26, 2020
- AUD/USD consolidates in a range near multi-week tops, above mid-0.7300s - November 26, 2020