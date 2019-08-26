AUD/USD: 21-DMA questions further recovery amid a lack of fresh clues

AUD/USD fails to extend earlier run-up beyond 21-DMA as traders doubt recent risk-on amid a lack of fresh clues. A speech from the RBA’s Debelle, US data and trade headlines will be in the spotlight.
