AUD/USD: A bearish breakout to drive the price downside

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, close to the lowest since April 2017. Germany reported 0% growth in Q4 2019, worse than expected. Coronavirus headlines and US consumer figures are on the agenda. GBP …
