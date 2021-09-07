AUD/USD drops back towards 0.7400 after spiking to 0.7470, in an initial reaction to the RBA policy decision. But the aussie is set to return to its pre-announcement rate over the course of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD a bit weaker after RBA embraces flexibility, but should pass – ING - September 7, 2021
- AUD/USD Analysis: Post-RBA pullback warrants caution for bulls, 0.7400 holds the key - September 7, 2021
- RBA taper creates turbulence for AUDUSD - September 7, 2021