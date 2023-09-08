EUR/USD is holding recovery gains above the 1.0700 level in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar keeps its corrective downside intact alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: A breach of 0.6300 seems not favoured – UOB - September 8, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pair recovers toward 0.6400, remains under pressure - September 8, 2023
- AUD/USD remains confined in a range above mid-0.6300s, seems vulnerable near YTD low - September 7, 2023