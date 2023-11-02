Assuming the RBA refrains from hiking in November, downside risks for AUD/USD may persist over the coming months and a brief breach of 2020 lows is possible but based on slower growth emerging in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: A brief breach of 2020 lows is possible but then Aussie expected to turn higher – MUFG - November 2, 2023
- AUD/USD Elliott Wave bounce corrective or simple A-B-C? [Video] - November 2, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand near 0.6430-35 area, over three-week high - November 1, 2023