EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Above 2-DMA, awaiting key data this week, commencing today - October 14, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulls Back To Fair Value - October 14, 2019
- China and Australian Data May Push AUD/USD Lower - October 14, 2019