Australia’s exports dropped by 3% in January. Risk reset in the broader market is supportive of gains in the AUD. AUD/USD is flashing red at press time as the Aussie dollar is struggling to find …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD: Above-forecast Aussie trade surplus struggles to power gains in the Aussie
Australia’s exports dropped by 3% in January. Risk reset in the broader market is supportive of gains in the AUD. AUD/USD is flashing red at press time as the Aussie dollar is struggling to find …