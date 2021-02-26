AUD/USD Analysis: A solid USD rebound prompts aggressive long-unwinding trade

AUD/USD witnessed a sharp pullback from three-year tops amid resurgent USD demand. Surging US bond yields, the risk-off mood provided a strong boost to the safe-haven USD. A break below ascending …
