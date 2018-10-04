AUD/USD analysis: at two-year lows and poised to extend decline

Positive Australian data fell short of supporting the Aussie. Weak equities and a strong dollar combined to tear the AUD down. The AUD/USD pair plunged to 0.7065, its lowest since February 2016, with …
