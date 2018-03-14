AUD/USD analysis: Aussie bulls keep pressuring

AUD/USD topped at 0.7915 but was unable to settle above the key 0.7890 resistance. The greenback remains out of market’s favor, despite temporal intraday advances. The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7915, its highest since February 20th, and while it retreated …
