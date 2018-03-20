Aussie still pressured by trade war fears and a mute RBA. AUD/USD poised to retest December 2017 low at 0.7501. The AUD/USD pair remained lifeless this Tuesday, confined to a tight range around the 0.7700 level, but managed to extend its decline to a fresh …
AUD/USD analysis: bearish pressure increases, 0.7500 becoming more likely
