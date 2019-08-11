EUR/USD climbs above 1.12, looks to snap three-week losing streak Late on Friday, the Pound extended losses across the board with EUR/GBP approaching 0.9300 and GBP/USD hitting fresh 2-year lows under …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: bears ready to resume their leadership - August 11, 2019
- AUD/USD targets at 0.6828 - August 10, 2019
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Late Sellers Could Be Trapped Under .6764, Looking for Short-Squeeze - August 9, 2019