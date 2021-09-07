By and large, bearish traders are likely to continue to pressure the exchange rate lower within this session. A breakout through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern might occur. However …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD analysis: Breakout likely to occur - September 7, 2021
- AUD/USD to struggle to surpass the 0.75 resistance – MUFG - September 7, 2021
- AUD/USD attacks 0.7400 amid USD rebound, shrugs off hawkish RBA - September 7, 2021